Anupama: OMG! Kavya and Toshu instigate Baa against Anupama

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the track is focussing on Anupama's new life and how the Shah family is against her. Baa and Vanraj's hatred for Anupama is increasing and they are finding ways to put her down. But Anupama is standing strong and is fighting every obstacle and is coming out as a winner.

In the previous episode, we saw how Anupama gives an answer to Anuj and they decide to remain friends and celebrate Diwali together and to begin a fresh start, on the other hand, Baa vouches to take revenge from Anupama as she has broken the entire family.

In the upcoming episode, we will how Babuji leaves Baa and goes to celebrate Diwali with Anupama and he tells her that he doesn’t feel this is his house and that’s why he going to Anupama.

Baa and Toshu instigate Baa against Anupma and tell her to take some decisions against Anupama before she takes the entire family into her side Baa as to take control.

Baa promises to take a drastic step and would finally show Anupama her true place.

