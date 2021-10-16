Anupama: OMG! Vanraj is heartbroken as Samar gives his position to Anuj

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting as the story is focusing on the story of Anupama and Anuj’s story and how Anupama takes the decision of working with Anuj Kapadia and thinks to begin a new chapter in life and become the voice of many women.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Anupama’s cooking function begin and she is happy to see so many entries, the neighbors come and shout at Anupama for changing things in society and give a warning to Baa and Anupama that is all this doesn’t stop then they will boycott them in the society. Nandini writes a letter to Samar that she is breaking ties with him and leaving as she cannot tell Vanraj and Baa everything about Rohan and her and since his life is in danger she is leaving.

In the upcoming episode, Samar will go with Anuj to find Nandini and this will irk Vanraj and he refuses to help Samar, finally, Nandini's story with Rohan gets revealed in front of the whole family and Vanraj is very angry with Anupma for hiding such a big thing.

Samar and Nandini tell that it isn’t Anupama’s fault as they were the ones who didn’t want to tell Vanraj and Baa about Rohan and not to blame her.

On the other hand, Samar will hug Anuj and will thank him for the support and being there when he needed him the most, Vanraj is heartbroken seeing this site and tells him that he has done a wonderful job by giving his place to someone else.

Anupama also thanked Anuj for always being there and standing by the family’s side.

It will be interesting to see how Vanraj reacts to this new change in his life?

