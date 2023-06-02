Anupama’s Anu aka Asmi Deo has a Special Name for Ashlesha Savant, find out here

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. The storm aggravates again as Anu’s biological mother Maya makes an entry.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Recently, we came across a bts post close to the sets!

Asmi Deo is someone who has become everyone’s favorite on Anupama and the co-stars are often seen enjoying their fan banter with each other.

Similarly, now we have her and Ashlesha Savant coming up with some more fun behind the scenes as Asmi addresses Ashlesha as Kung Fu Panda!

Check out the post here!

They get adorably goofy here as Asmi keeps repeating her nickname!

We couldn’t stop from ‘Aww’ at this cute duo!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, We see that Anuj wants Ankush to find out the truth of Maya’s background. Further, Ankush will come up with a big revelation on the same.

While the party will be on, he will reveal what he knows about Maya that she has reportedly remained a bar dancer and performed at shady places. Further, reports suggest that listening to all this will strengthen Anuj’s resolve to not let his daughter go to Maya.

