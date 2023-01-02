Anupama’s Maya or Chhavi Pandey reveals what Irritates her on-screen daughter Anu aka Asmi Deo the most, check out

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. The storm aggravates again as Anu’s biological mother Maya makes an entry.

Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj determined to expose Maya’s truth and get her out of their lives

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we like to deliver such news to our loyal readers and keep them updated!

Recently, we came across a bts post close to the sets!

Chhavi Pandey has made an impactful entrance in the show as Anu’s biological mother and wants to build a relationship with Anu.

Seems like Chhavi and Asmi have already bonded enough to know what the other likes and hates.

Similarly, now we got to know a nickname that Asmi Deo absolutely hates and Chhavi loves to tease her with!

Check out the post here!

While the actors spend so much time together, we are sure they build countless memories together!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars get along so well and enjoy their time together on set!

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, the upcoming track of the show is going to bring a bigger turmoil in Anuj and Anupama’s life with a new ultimatum between Maya and Anupama.

Whether Choti Anu will be asked to make a choice is still uncertain but both her mothers have a deadline set for 15 days.

Maya promises that she needs 15 days to win over her daughter, and if that doesn’t happen, she will back down. Similarly, Anupama too promises Maya that if she does wins over Anu, she and Anuj will back down.

Also read:Exclusive! Anupamaa: Anupama give Maya an ultimatum

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com