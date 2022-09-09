Anupama: Shocking! Sagar Parekh aka Samar reveals what the girl gang is upto on the sets of Anupama

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anupama and Pakhi’s troubled relationship and soon Anuj will be paralyzed and Anupama will be facing her struggles.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support to the cast and crew.

Now we came across a BTS video from the show where one can see how Sagar aka Samar is seen chilling with the girl gang of the show and wherein the video Pakhi, litte Anu, and Meenu are seen having some serious discussion.

The actor shared the video and captioned it by saying “Some serious girl talks”

Well, there is no doubt that one of the main reasons that the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the friendship they share offsets.

The upcoming track will keep the audience glued even more as the Shah family and Kinjal will come to know the truth of Toshu.

