Anupama Solanki on completion of 500 episodes of Maddam Sir: The best part of this show is everything!

MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki is ecstatic as her show Maddam Sir crosses 500 episodes. This milestone is no easy feat for any show, says the actress.

“I'm extremely happy and excited that I'm part of 500 episodes of Maddam Sir. As we all know this SAB TV show is one of the biggest hit comedy shows in India. Reaching 500 episodes is such a big achievement for us, I am so happy,” she says.

The strength of this show is the team behind it, says Anupama, adding, “I did many shows but I didn't find this type of bond anywhere. Jay Mehta's production is so well organised. Our director Neelesh Ambekar is a very talented and hardworking director. He discussed the script with each and every actor on the set. Apart from that, my co-actor Gulki Joshi and I share a good bond. Before this show, we met in Indore at the ITA Awards in 2019. But, unfortunately, this time she was not very well during the shoot, so we couldn't properly catch up.”

Ask her what she loves about the show, and she promptly replies, “The best part of this show is everything! Each and every person associated with his show is very good; there is no pressure on any actor. This is the first time in my life that I enjoyed it a lot. This type of team is very rare to find. Generally, in other TV shows, the production team does not cooperate too much with the actors, but, in this show, the production team is very supportive. I'm glad that I got the chance to work with Jay Mehta Production.”