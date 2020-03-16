Anupama Solanki on completion of 500 episodes of Maddam Sir: The best part of this show is everything!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 16:20
madam

MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki is ecstatic as her show Maddam Sir crosses 500 episodes. This milestone is no easy feat for any show, says the actress.

“I'm extremely happy and excited that I'm part of 500 episodes of Maddam Sir. As we all know this SAB TV show is one of the biggest hit comedy shows in India. Reaching 500 episodes is such a big achievement for us, I am so happy,” she says.

The strength of this show is the team behind it, says Anupama, adding, “I did many shows but I didn't find this type of bond anywhere. Jay Mehta's production is so well organised. Our director Neelesh Ambekar is a very talented and hardworking director. He discussed the script with each and every actor on the set. Apart from that, my co-actor Gulki Joshi and I share a good bond. Before this show, we met in Indore at the ITA Awards in 2019. But, unfortunately, this time she was not very well during the shoot, so we couldn't properly catch up.”

Ask her what she loves about the show, and she promptly replies, “The best part of this show is everything! Each and every person associated with his show is very good; there is no pressure on any actor. This is the first time in my life that I enjoyed it a lot. This type of team is very rare to find. Generally, in other TV shows, the production team does not cooperate too much with the actors, but, in this show, the production team is very supportive. I'm glad that I got the chance to work with Jay Mehta Production.”

Anupama Solanki Maddam Sir Jay Mehta SAB TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 16:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Evil games! Things go according to Revati, Police comes to raid the Khurana House
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! There is a lot of difference in the language and the tonality of my character as compared to my real life personality: Samridh Bawa
MUMBAI: Actors Monalisa and Jay Bhanushali will soon be seen in the anthology series titled "Dhappa". As the series...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Plan On! Revati completes the task, green signal to the police
MUMBAI:Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr...
EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari opens up on her everlasting bond with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Varun Badola, says, "I look up to him for both personal and professional decisions. He knows everything happening in my life."
MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na.The actress is paired...
EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Sharma ENTERS Dharam Yoddha Garud in a pivotal role
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is known for bringing shows which are unique and can be watched with the entire family having clean...
Wow! These pictures of Shriya Saran proves that she is one of the major head turners
MUMBAI: Actress Shriya Saran has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Recent Stories
Wow! These pictures of Shriya Saran proves that she is one of the major head turners
Wow! These pictures of Shriya Saran proves that she is one of the major head turners
Latest Video