Anupama Solanki excited to be part of a comedy show

Actress Anupama Solanki, who was last seen in 'Chikoo Ki Mummy', will soon be seen in the show 'Maddam Sir' and is very excited about the same.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 17:18
Anupama Solanki

MUMBAI : Actress Anupama Solanki, who was last seen in 'Chikoo Ki Mummy', will soon be seen in the show 'Maddam Sir' and is very excited about the same.

"My new project is called 'Madam Sir' and it's a comedy show. I am playing a central character and this is the first time in my life that I will be part of a comedy show, so I am very excited," she says.

She adds: "In this show, I am working in an advertising company and my character is the creative director of the show. The full story revolves around me. We are showing how women are facing problems in their workplaces and they see lots of difficulties and pain. The story begins with a sequence on how I am fighting with my boss for my job."

Talking about the role, she says: "This is the first time I am playing a positive character and I am enjoying it a lot because I always wanted to do a positive character. Before this show, I worked in a show that aired on &TV where I played a negative role."

Meanwhile, the actor says that content on TV has evolved over the years. "There is a generation gap that has come and they want fast and quick shows. I mean no one is looking for storylines with too much suspense or too much mellow drama. Audiences have become intelligent and smart. They notice your acting abilities and we have to work very hard," she says.

Talking about her future plans, Anupama adds: "My future plans are very clear. I want to do more and more serials because I have been very passionate about TV serials since my childhood. If I get good characters in movies then surely I will, but right now my target is only serials. I feel I am very creative and hardworking and I want to use my creativity for myself. Apart from that, I will do serials so that I can learn more."

SOURCE : IANS

Anupama Solanki Chikoo Ki Mummy Maddam Sir &TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 17:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness alert! Fans can't take their eyes off these sensuous pictures of GHKKPM's fame Ayesha Singh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
EXCLUSIVE! My character is layered beautifully where he is negative, grey and positive at the same time in different situations: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actor Romanch Mehta
MUMBAI: Romanch Mehta has done an array of shows on television.We certainly cannot have enough of him on television....
Dharm Yoddha Garud: What! Takshak and Kaliya stunned to witness bodies falling from the sky
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Sab Satrangi: Chaos! Maurya Family shocked with Shweta and her mother being in the house while Mannu gets in an argument
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Anubhav agrees to Akriti’s shocking demand
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Audience Verdict! Netizens want Rhea and Aliya to be punished for always separating Prachi and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Latest Video