Anupama Solanki: Haven't indulged in fireworks for the past decade, as it’s our responsibility to protect Mother Earth

MUMBAI: Diwali is a festival that we all look forward to every year. It’s a celebration that brings people together. People plan in advance how to spend this occasion. Nath-Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani actor Anupama Solanki shares her plan for the festival this year.

“I'm brimming with excitement for this year's Diwali. It has been a fantastic year for me, but amid my busy schedule, we have already started decoration and cleaning. Just like the past few years, I won't be heading home for Diwali. Work commitments have kept me away from my hometown, and while my parents insist that I visit, I find it challenging to make the trip for just one day. Therefore, I've decided to celebrate Diwali at my Mumbai home,” she says.

As a responsible young adult I haven't indulged in fireworks for the past ten years, as I consider it my responsibility to protect our mother Earth, Anupama is environmentally conscious. “While the idea of bursting fireworks is tempting, I cannot ignore the potential harm they cause to insects, birds, animals, and the elderly.,” she adds.

The preparations for Diwali have already begun at her home. She has purchased new lights for decoration, and this year, she plans to buy some western clothes, a change from her traditional attire.

“I'm planning to indulge a little less in sweets this year. I have a weakness for kaju katli, and I usually can't resist them. However, the best Diwali sweet for me has always been soan papdi, which I fondly refer to as ‘Buddhe baba ke baal’,” she laughs softly.

For Dhanteras, Anupama has bought golden spoons, not the genuine gold ones, but gold-plated spoons. “I have a penchant for collecting antique and unique pieces, and this purchase will certainly add to my collection,” she adds.

Revealing about her Diwali attire, she says, “Considering my role in the current Dangal TV show ‘Nath Krishna Aur Gauri ki kahani’, where I continuously wear Indian Banarasi sarees and have a typical Indian look, I've decided to break away from tradition this year. I will opt for an Indo-Western or Western outfit for the festivities.”

Festive time is fun, but hectic too. “The festival season can indeed be hectic, especially when you're doing a TV show and managing everything in your apartment on your own. I haven't hired any household help because of my early morning shoots and late-night returns. It's a demanding routine, but it's also a valuable lesson in self-reliance. Living outside of India, I've come to understand that people at all levels of an organization, whether a CEO or a peon, manage their office work and household chores themselves. This perspective has given me the energy and determination to handle my busy lifestyle. This Diwali in 2023 is shaping up to be a unique and exciting celebration, marked by my commitment to environmental responsibility, a change in my attire, and the collection of antique pieces. It's a personal and meaningful way to embrace the spirit of Diwali,” she adds.