Anupama Solanki: Haven't indulged in fireworks for the past decade, as it’s our responsibility to protect Mother Earth

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 12:15
Anupama Solanki

MUMBAI: Diwali is a festival that we all look forward to every year. It’s a celebration that brings people together. People plan in advance how to spend this occasion. Nath-Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani actor Anupama Solanki shares her plan for the festival this year.

“I'm brimming with excitement for this year's Diwali. It has been a fantastic year for me, but amid my busy schedule, we have already started decoration and cleaning. Just like the past few years, I won't be heading home for Diwali. Work commitments have kept me away from my hometown, and while my parents insist that I visit, I find it challenging to make the trip for just one day. Therefore, I've decided to celebrate Diwali at my Mumbai home,” she says.

As a responsible young adult I haven't indulged in fireworks for the past ten years, as I consider it my responsibility to protect our mother Earth, Anupama is environmentally conscious. “While the idea of bursting fireworks is tempting, I cannot ignore the potential harm they cause to insects, birds, animals, and the elderly.,” she adds.

The preparations for Diwali have already begun at her home. She has purchased new lights for decoration, and this year, she plans to buy some western clothes, a change from her traditional attire.

“I'm planning to indulge a little less in sweets this year. I have a weakness for kaju katli, and I usually can't resist them. However, the best Diwali sweet for me has always been soan papdi, which I fondly refer to as ‘Buddhe baba ke baal’,” she laughs softly.

For Dhanteras, Anupama has bought golden spoons, not the genuine gold ones, but gold-plated spoons. “I have a penchant for collecting antique and unique pieces, and this purchase will certainly add to my collection,” she adds.

Revealing about her Diwali attire, she says, “Considering my role in the current Dangal TV show ‘Nath Krishna Aur Gauri ki kahani’, where I continuously wear Indian Banarasi sarees and have a typical Indian look, I've decided to break away from tradition this year. I will opt for an Indo-Western or Western outfit for the festivities.”

Festive time is fun, but hectic too. “The festival season can indeed be hectic, especially when you're doing a TV show and managing everything in your apartment on your own. I haven't hired any household help because of my early morning shoots and late-night returns. It's a demanding routine, but it's also a valuable lesson in self-reliance. Living outside of India, I've come to understand that people at all levels of an organization, whether a CEO or a peon, manage their office work and household chores themselves. This perspective has given me the energy and determination to handle my busy lifestyle. This Diwali in 2023 is shaping up to be a unique and exciting celebration, marked by my commitment to environmental responsibility, a change in my attire, and the collection of antique pieces. It's a personal and meaningful way to embrace the spirit of Diwali,” she adds.

Anupama Solanki Mother Earth Nath-Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Diwali Dangal TV Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao
MUMBAI: When actor Aamir Khan revealed he was divorcing his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, last year, it shocked everyone....
Anupama Solanki: Haven't indulged in fireworks for the past decade, as it’s our responsibility to protect Mother Earth
MUMBAI: Diwali is a festival that we all look forward to every year. It’s a celebration that brings people together....
Must Read! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Shagun Sharma reveals about facing rejection in her career, “they said I was not fit for lead roles, without giving any reasons”
MUMBAI : Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most iconic Tv shows of Indian Television. The performances, and storyline has...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Armaan is revealed to be the adopted son of the Poddar family, is unloved by dadi
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manish comes to know about Abhimanyu and Abhir's death
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Mohit Kapoor to celebrate Diwali in his hometown
MUMBAI: Stylist Mohit Kapoor says that he is very excited to celebrate Diwali in his hometown Ambala this year. He is...
Recent Stories
Aamir
Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shagun Sharma
Must Read! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Shagun Sharma reveals about facing rejection in her career, “they said I was not fit for lead roles, without giving any reasons”
Mohit Kapoor
Mohit Kapoor to celebrate Diwali in his hometown
Arushi Nishank
Arushi Nishank: Despite the talk of eco-friendly Diwali, there's still a long way to go in adopting more sustainable, quieter ways to celebrate this festival
Ankita Lokhande
What! Do you Know? Ankita Lokhande never interested in pursuing acting but liked to be an Air Hostess; Know here how she landed in the showbiz world!
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar looks forward to spending family time this Diwali!
Jennifer
OMG! Jennifer Aniston calls Brad Pitt 'insensitive' due to his actions right after their divorce, here's what he did