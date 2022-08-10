Anupama Solanki on her 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' role: 'This is a 2-in-1 character'

Actress Anupama Solanki feels lucky to have bagged the show 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' and said that she is loving her character which is negative with a comic side.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 16:45
Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer

MUMBAI :Actress Anupama Solanki feels lucky to have bagged the show 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' and said that she is loving her character which is negative with a comic side.

"Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer is taking a 15-year leap. This time, 99 per cent of the star cast has changed. Actually, this show is becoming a new show and they have changed the show name also. It's now called Nath Gauri Aur Krishna Ki Kahani."

"My latest character is a combination of Maddam sir and Bindiya Sarkar. This character is a 2-in-1 character who is negative and slightly comic as well. This is quite new and challenging compared to an only negative shade. My character is Kalawati, Chahat Pandey is playing the role of Krishna and my mother is playing Vandana Vithalini," she said.

She added: "It's like a cherry on the cake to play two shades together. This is the first time I am playing this type of character who has dual shades."

"I am not tense about being typecast in a particular role because last year I did 'Maddam Sir', where I portrayed a positive character and before that I portrayed Mohini, a character who is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. I am not worried about type cast."

Ask her if she is satisfied with the roles she is getting to play, she said: "I am totally satisfied with my career because frequently I am doing different roles."

source - IANS

 

Anupama Solanki Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer Nath Gauri Aur Krishna Ki Kahani Krishna TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty
MUMBAI: Actress Varsha Usgaonkar went down memory lane and recalled shooting with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah in...
IBD3: Boogie LLB's electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage
MUMBAI:  'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah' will be the theme of Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' this upcoming...
Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's
MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is all set to host IIFA Rocks this year alongside the acclaimed director-choreographer Farah Khan...
Surprise: Beyonce drops 'America Has a Problem' remix with Kendrick Lamar
MUMBAI : Singer Beyonce surprise dropped a remix of her 'Renaissance' hit 'America Has a Problem' featuring Kendrick...
Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women
MUMBAI :'The Kerala Story' maker Vipul Shah and his team are aiming to empower women, especially underprivileged ones...
Recent Stories
Farah Khan's
Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's
Latest Video
Related Stories
sona
IBD3: Boogie LLB's electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage
follows a balanced workout regime
From working out in the gym to cycling around the city, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra follows a balanced workout regime to stay fit
Sunny Leone
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! When Kapil Sharma allegedly didn’t want to invite Sunny Leone on his show due to her past in the p*rn industry
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
Megha Ray
Megha Ray: I feel Sapnon ki Chhalaang is going to be one of my best works so far!
Sonakshi Batra
Sonakshi Batra fom Dreamiyata's Udaariyaan: The biggest stability one can ask for is love from the audience