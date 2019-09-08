Anupama Solanki: I loved being part of Daayan

Actor Anupama Solanki, who was part of the show Daayan, says she loved playing her role. The actor says that everything about the show fascinated her. “I had a very good experience in Daayan because it was a challenging character for me. The costume, makeup, look, script, picturisation, dialogue delivery, fight sequences, set atmosphere, everything was different for me and I did it well,” she says.

The actor loves doing negative roles. “There are so many options, so many ways to act out a scene and I enjoy doing it. And it's not that I only like negative roles. If I get to play a positive character which ahs enough layers, I would take that up as well,” she says.

Ask her who her favourite villain is, and she says, “My favourite negative character is Kamolika (Urvashi Dholakia) from the first Kasautii Zingagii Kay.”

People often laugh at supernatural show attempts on Indian TV. Talking about why this happens, she says, “The reason is the VFX used in supernatural shows here. Weak VFX is the reason for making these shows funny. But when we talk about Daayan, in this show VFX was very good.”

The actor is currently part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and wants to take up a saas-bahu saga next. “I love saas-bahu sags and have loved them all my life. I remember while growing up too, I would come home from school and binge-watch saas-bahu shows!” she says.