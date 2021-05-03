Anupama Solanki looks fresh and gorgeous in these photos, says style is personal, one needs to nurture his/her individual style

MUMBAI: His Storyy actor Anupama Solanki sports an easy breezy yet sexy attitude in her latest photos. She plays around with colours and even opts for black outfits for this photo shoot. Her poker straight long hair makes her look all the more beautiful.



“I enjoy discovering new styles and finding out how I look while flaunting them. I am always ready to experiment. This time around too I kept my options open when it came to wearing different kinds of dresses that we usually wear for different occasions. We also tried keeping the make-up minimum and focused more on my expressions,” says the actor, who has done TV shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



From both black and printed dresses, deep V neck knotted top to cold-shoulder top and shot, Solanki is seen acing different designs with panache. In one of the photos, completely different from the rest, she is seen wearing jewellery comprising mang tika, bangles and neck pieces. She also changed her hairstyle for this particular picture. Unlike the earlier middle parting, this time she sported a side-parted look making way for that beautiful mang tika.



“I’m happy with the way these images have come out. My close friends and family, who’ve seen them, have complimented on how I am looking. Style is personal; it is an extension of your own self. I believe you need to develop and nurture your individual style as only then you can stand out in the crowd. Whether I’m doing any acting project and events when we have stylists and designers to help us out, or I’m stepping out for my personal work, I always use my style sense to decide what I want to wear and when. I follow fashion but don’t believe in aping any and everything that is in vogue unless I feel like it,” she adds.