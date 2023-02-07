Anupama Solanki on Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani completing 600 episodes: The responsibilities have only increased now

MUMBAI: Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani has completed 600 successful episodes and the entire team is celebrating the milestone. Actor Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in the show, is happy with all the love and progression.



“The show has also secured the number 1 slot on the Dangal TV channel. I am extremely excited about our achievements. It is a huge honour for any production house, actors and crew when a show they are making completes 600 Episodes. It was not easy to complete this journey amid shows going off air within months of going on air and also the huge competition in today’s time. I am playing the negative lead in this show and responsibilities have become all the more now,” she says.



Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani has connected with the masses and classes. About what she thinks is going in favour of the show, the actor adds, “There are lots of shows going off air within 2-3 months and there are many reasons behind it. Sometimes the storyline is bad and sometimes actors are not performing well, and sometimes rather than choosing the right actor, people select their close friends or relatives to play certain roles knowing that they won’t do justice to it. Then lack of conviction is also a problem and rest is destiny. In the TV industry, everything should be perfect.”



Before this show, Anupama was a part of various projects like Dayan, where she played a negative role, Juzzbaat, a reality show, Vighnaharta Ganesha, where she was seen as Avatar Mohini and she was seen in another positive role in Maddam Sir.



Anupama’s Mohini in Nath Krishna… will be seen doing a lot of interesting shows in the coming times. “I have never played a character like this in my career. Even my friends are telling me that you become the devil in this show. My character Kalawati does a lot of planning & plotting and whatever she can do to make Krishna's (played) life hell. There are times when she tries to kill him in the show and people are hating her for it. Now she is up to some more things,” she shares



So what’s the biggest learning from Kalawati? “To begin with, this character is extremely challenging. You have to wear mythological attire that isn’t easy to carry and deliver perfectly. You cannot fool the audience. Recently, we have seen what happened with Adipurush. They think that the Indian audience is innocent and won’t complain. The language is also not easy to remember and deliver. Being an extremely stylish urban girl, I never imagined this kind of character would suit me but Shoonya Square Production and Dangal TV had this trust in me and deemed me fit for it and I can’t thank them enough. I am loving this new vamp makeover that Kalawati got. I know viewers hate me like anything, but in real life I can’t even harm an ant. I don’t use cuss words, I have never been abused in my life and I don’t like back biting or smoking/drinking. I am a totally spiritual and positive person,” she says with a smile.