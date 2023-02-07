Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani

MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in the show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, recently got the opportunity to shoot with transgenders, and she learnt a lot from the experience.

“It was a great experience with transgender actresses. They are very good actors and I appreciate Shoonya Square production for giving them work. My transgender co-actress's name was Anu and she was very happy to meet me because my nickname is also Anu. She was with her team and she was giving respect to her Guru Maa. I mean they are very loyal wherever they work. So, I learned loyalty from them,” she says.

She adds, “It is very sad that we are in the 21st century and they are not getting what they deserve. It is each and every citizen's responsibility to give them work. As everyone knows they are very hard working and creative. In my recent episodes, few transgenders have performed very well. It’s so much better compared to another actor, who was playing a transgender. In the future, I will take social initiative for transgenders. Our society gives them a lot of respect and love but they don’t give work.”