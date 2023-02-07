Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 23:40
Anupama Solanki

MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in the show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, recently got the opportunity to shoot with transgenders, and she learnt a lot from the experience.

“It was a great experience with transgender actresses. They are very good actors and I appreciate Shoonya Square production for giving them work. My transgender co-actress's name was Anu and she was very happy to meet me because my nickname is also Anu. She was with her team and she was giving respect to her Guru Maa. I mean they are very loyal wherever they work. So, I learned loyalty from them,” she says.

She adds, “It is very sad that we are in the 21st century and they are not getting what they deserve. It is each and every citizen's responsibility to give them work. As everyone knows they are very hard working and creative. In my recent episodes, few transgenders have performed very well. It’s so much better compared to another actor, who was playing a transgender. In the future, I will take social initiative for transgenders. Our society gives them a lot of respect and love but they don’t give work.”

Anupama Solanki Nath Krishna Gauri Ki Kahani Kalawati Guru Anu  TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 23:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
RIP! Shahenshah actor Harish Magon passes away at 76
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Harish Magon known for his performances in movies like Gol Maal, Namak Halaal, Chupke Chupke and...
Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani
MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in the show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, recently...
Abeer Singh Godhwani is excited about headlining the latest track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which highlights his onscreen love story
MUMBAI: Abeer Singh Godhwani plays the role of Kairav in one of TV longest running fiction Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai....
Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets: It feels like I’m doing something constructive, and exciting this year
MUMBAI: Birthdays are always special and we all want to spend the day doing what we love the most. Avika Gor is no...
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting,...
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
MUMBAI: Actress Afreen Alvi says that fashion, to her, means clothes that help you be more confident. She says that she...
Recent Stories
Harish Magon
RIP! Shahenshah actor Harish Magon passes away at 76
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abeer Singh
Abeer Singh Godhwani is excited about headlining the latest track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which highlights his onscreen love story
Avika
Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets: It feels like I’m doing something constructive, and exciting this year
Afreen
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
Aadesh Chaudhary
Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money
Prateik Chaudhary
Prateik Chaudhary leaves Sindoor Ki Keemat post leap: I still can’t believe season one is over… will miss everything about the show
Siddharth Joukani
Siddharth Joukani on how he got the web series Rafuchakkar