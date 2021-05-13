Anupama takes second position, loses the top slot to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Imlie, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and TMKOC in top five

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known from the BARC ratings, which give us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

The ratings of this week are out, and this time, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein tops the charts.

Anupama lost the number one spot to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and took the second position.

Next in line is Imlie. Thus, Star Plus is the number one channel on the BARC ratings.

Have a look at the ratings for last week.

1. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 3. 4

2. Anupama (Star Plus) : 3. 0

3. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.9

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv): 2.3

5. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) : 2.3

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.3

7. Super Dance 4 (Sony TV) : 2.1

8. Indian Idol ( Sony Tv) : 2.0

9. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 2.0

10. Panday Store (Stat Plus) : 1.9

11. Yeh Hai Chahatein ( Star Plus) : 1.9

12. Dance Deewane : 1.7

13. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.5

14. Chhoti Sardarni ( Colors) : 1.4

15. Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 1. 4

16. Molkki ( Colors) : 1.1

17. Namak Ishq Ka (Colors) : 1.1

18. Shakti (Colors) – 1.1

19. Barrister Babu ( Colors) : 1.1

20. Wagle Ki Duniya : 1. 1

Reality shows:

Super Dancer 4 (Sony Tv) : 2.1

Indian Idol (Sony Tv) : 2.0

Dance Deewane (Colors): 1.7

Star Plus is ruling the roost as the top 3 shows feature on this channel, followed by Zee and Colors, whereas when it comes to reality shows, Sony takes the number one position with Super Dancer followed by Indian Idol.

What is your take on the ratings? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19)