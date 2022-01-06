Anupama: Wow! Check out Rupali's special connection with this person on the sets

Anupama is one of the most successful shows on television. Now, we came across a BTS video from the sets of the show where Anupama is seen having fun time with little Anu.
anupa-anuj

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s life after marriage.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

We came across a video where one can see Anupama having a fun time with little Anu.

In the video, one can see how little Anu is playing with Anupama’s hair.

Little Anu and Anupama are seen having some cute moments off the sets, and it seems like Anupama shares a very special connection with the little one.

Well, soon Anupama and Anuj will be adopting little Anu and would be becoming parents on the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video