Anupama : Wow! Check out Rupali's special connection with this special person of the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s life after marriage.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

We came across a video where one can see Anupama having some fun and cute time with little Anu on the show.

In the video one can see how little Anu is playing with Anupama’s hair and she is having some fun with the actress.

Little Anu and Anupama are seen having some cute moments offsets of the show and it seems like Anupma shares a very special connection with the little one.

Well, soon Anupama and Anuj will be adopting little Anu and would be becoming parents on the show.

