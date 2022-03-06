Anupama : Wow! Check out the BTS video of Sudhanshu Pandey , Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty from the sets of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'

Star Plus is coming up with a new reality show, 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar', where actors from many shows will be coming together on the stage and will be having a fun time.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 18:00
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost, and every channel is coming up with new shows and concepts. 

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show. 

After Smart Jodi, a new show is all set to begin every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show will have fun games, revealing the behind the camera dynamics between on-screen saas-bahus and couples. 

Recently, we had reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well, this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi. 

( ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Parivaar and the Rathores to be the next participants of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

The actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show. This would be the first time that the audience would get to see their favourite stars from different shows together in a show. 

Now we came across a video where one can see Rupali and Madalsa rehearsing a song whereas Gaurav and Sudhanshu are seen discussing something and one can see Guarav doing the signature step of SRK. 

Well, the concept of the show seems to be very interesting, and fans are excited to see their favourite stars together. 

Are you excited for the reality show? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

( Also read :BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar )


