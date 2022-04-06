Anupama : Wow! Check out the lovely pictures of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as they visit this religion place

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

Now we came across the pictures of Ruplai Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as they visit the religious place Siddhivinayak temple as they seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.

They were seen posing with some of the fans that were present in the temple and the two looked super happy as their darshan went well.

Well, no doubt today Rupali and Gaurav have come a long way and they have become household names and the fans love their chemistry and have become an iconic couple on television.

The two have a massive fan following where all the fans bestow a lot of love and care on them.

