Anupama : Wow! Check out the lovely pictures of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as they visit this religion place

Gaurav and Rupali are one of the most loved actors on television and now we came across the pictures of the two visiting Siddhivinayak temple where they had a lovely darshan and posed for photographs with fans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 15:55
Anupama : Wow! Check out the lovely pictures of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as they visit this religion place

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

Now we came across the pictures of Ruplai Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as they visit the religious place Siddhivinayak temple as they seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.

ALSO READ Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

They were seen posing with some of the fans that were present in the temple and the two looked super happy as their darshan went well.

Well, no doubt today Rupali and Gaurav have come a long way and they have become household names and the fans love their chemistry and have become an iconic couple on television.

The two have a massive fan following where all the fans bestow a lot of love and care on them.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

 

 

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Aneri Vajani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 15:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Wow! Check out the striking similarities between Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundra
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Sad News! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 again
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
Exclusive! Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Agastya and Pakhi’s plan works in their favour, Meera’s truth out
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Glamourous! Checkout the tv actresses who slayed the look in the little black dress (LBD), Who is your favorite?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Tv actress are always looked up to...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Priya choosing her family over Ram in everything is not a SENSIBLE decision to take in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently all over the news.The makers introduced such a big twist to the...
Recent Stories
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
Latest Video