Anupama: Wow! Have a look at the special bond between Pakhi and Sara

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the friendship and camaraderie that the star cast share with each other.

Muskan ( Pakhi) and Alma ( Sara) are very close to each other and they share a great bond of friendship.

Now Muskan has shared a BTS video with Alma where the two are seen dancing to the song “Too” from the movie Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

The two are seen dancing their heart out and are synced in their steps in the video one can see the friendship and camaraderie they share.

Even in the serial both Pakhi and Sara share a great bond and the same is continued off-screen.

Well, these days the track is very interesting and it's focussing on the issues between the Shah and the Kapadia family.

