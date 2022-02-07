Anupama: Wow! MaAn wins the audience’s love as they pick them as their favourite pair over Vanraj and Kavya

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The star cast of the serial have a good time together and often share videos and photos showing their camaraderie with each other.

The new entries Gaurav and Aneri get along with the cast and each other exceptionally well. The actors post some funny videos with the star cast.

Post the entry of Gaurav, a new romance blossomed between Anuj and Anupama. The audience loves their pair and can’t wait for them to be in an official relationship.

We have seen how the two have supported each other.

On the other hand, Vanraj and Kavya, who had a fairytale story at the beginning, are falling apart now, and the two are always at loggerheads, though Kavya is trying her best to mend things.

Fans have now finally given their verdict on who is the favourite pair: Anupama and Anuj or Kavya and Vanraj.

The have picked MaAn and have said that the love and respect that they depict is commendable and that they can be no one who can come close to them.

They are just waiting for their love story to begin.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.