Anupama: Wow! Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty aka Kavya and Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini set major friendship goals

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

Along with Anupama and Vanraj, Kavya is also a very important character of the show. She is the one who spices up the storyline and brings in the twists and turns in the serial.

Madalsa has become a household name. The actress is quite active on social media keeps posting videos and photos from the sets and shows a glimpse of what the stars are up to.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the stars on the show get along with each other like a house on fire and they keep making fun videos and entertaining the fans.

Madalsa has always been vocal about her friendship with Anagha and they are best friends cum sisters on the sets of the show we have seen this bond a couple of times in the funny BTS video that the actors share.

(ALSO READ: Madalsa Sharma talks about the intense slap sequence in Anupamaa )

Recently, Madalsa shared a video where she and Anagha are seen dancing on one of the most trending songs on social media they do a da fabulous job and the steps and expressions are killer ones.

One can see the friendship of the two and the bond they share and there is no doubt that they give major BFF goals.

The aunt–niece Jodi on-screen hit it very well off-screen as best of friends and it's good to see actors getting along with each other and there is so much

What do you think of the video and their dance, do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'I tried writing a poem this time' Ayesha Singh on RETURNING to Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, her quarantine diaries and more )