Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu’s performance on Shiv Tandav is a VISUAL DELIGHT!

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia and the audience was smitten with the way they were shown as a couple and how they supported each other.

The show recently underwent a significant leap, and prior to that, a major confrontation unfolded between the two lead characters. The Shah family became embroiled in the conflict, which originated after Samar's demise. Anupamaa asserted that she is firm on her priorities, while Anuj countered, stating that she has never placed the Kapadia family on her priority list.

Aashish Mehrotra who plays the role of Toshu on the show has been winning hearts with his performance. The actor has a huge fan following and he keeps sharing anecdotes from his shows as well as his personal life.

Aashish is quite active on social media and keeps sharing moments and update of all what he is doing in his routine life. While we recently spotted him travelling to various places, he recently celebrated Mahashivratri and is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Aashish took to his social media handle to now post a video of him performing the Shiva Tandav.

Isn’t hr brilliant? Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comment section below!

