Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat has his personal bodyguard; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently witnessing an interesting track.

The viewers have seen how the Shah family was all set for Samar and Nandini's engagement.

The diehard fans of Sanan are extremely excited as their favourite onscreen couple enters a new phase in their lives.

While the pooja before the engagement happened smoothly, Kavya came there and ruined everything.

Well, a lot of drama is set to take place before Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce and Samar-Nandini's engagement.

Amid all this, the star cast is simply having a gala time shooting for the show.

We have seen how the cast members of Anupamaa never fail to impress us with their social media game.

Each and every actor of the show is constantly updating their social media accounts by sharing some great posts from their personal and professional lives.

Paras Kalnawat who plays Samar on the show recently gave a sneak peek of his childhood picture.

Well, Paras looked all kinds of cute and his swag is on point.

Apart from him, we can also see Paras' brother Shubh Kalnawat in the frame.

The actor captioned the picture and referred to his brother as his personal bodyguard.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Paras and his brother Shubh are inseparable since childhood and this picture definitely proves it.

Paras has gained nationwide popularity for his performance in Anupamaa and he is constantly receiving several accolades for his stellar performance.

What's your take on Paras and his personal bodyguard who is just cuteness overloaded? Tell us in the comments.

