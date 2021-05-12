Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recollects the time she let go of some big shows in her career; reveals the reason behind it

MUMBAI: Bengali beauty Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actress plays the titular role of Anupamaa on the show.

From the show's concept to creation and the star cast, the viewers have loved everything about Anupamaa.

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows of the current times.

Well, we all know that just like other shows, Anupamaa's base is also shifted to another city until the situation in Mumbai gets back to normal.

Rupali Ganguly resumed the shoot of Anupamaa a few weeks ago after recovering from COVID making the fans extremely happy.

The star cast is currently shifted to Gujarat where they are continuing to shoot for Anupamaa.

We all know that Rupali had a flourishing career so far with so many hit shows to her credit.

The actress definitely knows how to prove her worth with her stellar acting chops.

However, we have often heard how actors sometimes develop creative differences and decide to part ways from the show.

Rupali recollected a time of her career where she rejected some big shows.

Revealing the reason behind it, Rupali said that she gave up an iconic show because she was not ready to play an old-aged character at such a young age.

The actress reveals that there were more two big shows which she did not do as there were some creative differences between her and the makers.

