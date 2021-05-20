Anupamaa actors Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne or Jaswir Kaur liven up the social media feed with their dance moves!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is high on drama and just like we love watching the show, we all love how the cast bonds on the sets too.

The cast keep posting pictures of themselves with their co-actors on the sets and also videos on how they are bonding and having fun on the sets of the show. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne and the other cast members are like family and theyu keep sharing lunches and playing pranks.

Now, there is a video doing the rounds where Muskaan, Paritosh and Jaswir Kaur are seen shaking a leg and we cannot have enough of them.

Take a look:

Who do you think grooves better?

As we already reported, Soon, as Samar and Nandini’s engagement will begin, Baa will refuse to attend the engagement however, later, Nandini and Anupama will be talking where Nandini will tell Anupama if she accepts her as a daughter-in-law knowing that she cannot conceive and Baa will overhear the same. Hearing this, while the engagement begins, Baa will come and will stop the ceremony stating that Nandini and Anupama are hiding the truth about Nandini. Later, Nandini will finally reveal that she is infertile.

Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, Anupamaa is an Indian drama television series. The show premiered on 13 July 2020 on Star Plus. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role of Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Tasneem Sheikh are an integral part of the narrative.

