Anupamaa actors Ashish Mehrotra tries to make up to Nidhi Shah post their rift on screen; Check it out here

Aashish Mehrotra has been ruling several hearts with his performance. He is married to Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal in Anupamaa and fans love this jodi of the small screen. The couple has seen a lot of rifts and Ashish just tried to make it up to Nidhi for it. 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 19:49
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is ruling our television screens. The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its storyline. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The show keeps on bringing new plots and this time as well they have not failed to bring something good forward.

The audience loves Anuj and Anupama together and they even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute. They love how they respect and complement each other.  

Aashish Mehrotra is portraying the role of Paritosh Shah aka Toshu in the show. Aashish Mehrotra has been ruling several hearts with his performance. He is married to Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal in Anupamaa and fans love this jodi of the small screen. 

The couple has seen a ton of ups and downs in the show. Especially after Toshu cheated on Kinjal while she was pregnant, Kinjal was deeply hurt. She still has not been able to forget what he did. Recently, when Kinjal had gone to Mumbai for some work, she had asked Toshu to take care of their baby Arya but he could not even do that properly. She says that he kept calling Anupama because of which issues arose in the Kapadia house between Anuj and Anupama.

With so much drama and tension on-screen, off screen it is all smiles and laughter.

Ashish took to his social media to share a glimpse of the two together. He hilariously captioned it, “On screen nahi, off screen sahi.”

To this, Nidhi commented, “onscreen pareshaan Kar Diya hai ..kaise photo Lu”. Again, Ashish replied, “Tabhi toh off screen khush kar raha hu”.

It all seems too funny given what is going on, on screen. The camaraderie is too good and the two share a great rapport.

Check it out here:

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

