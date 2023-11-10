Anupamaa actors Muskan Bamne and Adhik Mehta aka Pakhi and Adhik are the Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan of television – Here’s why!

While the drama in Anupamaa is at its peak, we stumbled upon a BTS moment of Pakhi and Adhik which tickled our funny bones.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 15:14
Adhik Mehta

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. The show is high on drama and each and every character has a significant contribution to the sequences. 

Also Read: Anupamaa: Sad! Anuj tries to talk to Anupama, latter isn't ready

Currently, Sagar Parekh exited the show as his character Samar got killed. The entire Shah family is in grief and somewhere down the line, Anuj is blamed for his death. While the drama is at its peak, we stumbled upon a BTS moment which tickled our funny bones.

Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi and Adhik Mehta who plays the role of Adhik can be spotted in the scene. Muskan is wearing heels and also standing on a mini podium to match her height with Adhik. Watching this short video reminded us of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan as even Jaya Bachchan used a small stool to come at a level of height with Big B as he was tall.

Take a look at the video below:

Isn’t this an interesting fact!

Show your love for Pakhi and Adhik from Anupamaa in the comment section below! 

Also Read: Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama and Vanraj vouch to bring justice for Samar's death files a case against the culprits

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television celebrities, Bollywood movies and OTT projects. 

Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar Samar in Anupamaa Samar dead in Anupamaa Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

