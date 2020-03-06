Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly dances barefoot in scorching sun on Sun Temple’s floor

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of many serials. She is known for playing Dr Simran Chopra in the Star Plus serial Sanjivani and Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. Her new show is Anupamaa.

Anupamaa will see her playing a mother, who has the hidden talent of a Kathak dancer. And to do justice to her character, Rupali danced barefoot on the scorching floor of the Sun Temple in Ahmedabad. Speaking about the same, Rupali said in a statement to media, "It might sound a little weird but I love being barefoot. Hence, I loved dancing barefoot on the heated floors of Sun Temple. Although my feet are scorched and burnt, I enjoyed so much that I couldn't feel any pain and continued giving the shot. I hope the audiences love my performance too.”

