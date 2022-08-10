Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale, Tassnim Nerurkar bids goodbye to the Rupali Ganguly starrer show?

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. The characters of the show have become iconic and made a special place in everyone’s hearts. No wonder that the show has been on top for so long.



While Paras was a part of the show Anupamaa, he had reportedly signed the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The show’s director released a statement about replacing the actor that read, “We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.” Paras however later said that he quit the show due to politics on set.

Previously actress Anagha Bhosale, best known for her role as Nandini Iyer in the popular show Anupamaa, announced quitting the film and television industry on Instagram. Take a look at her heartfelt note, which she has captioned as "Hare Krishna."

Now actress Tassnim Nerurkar, who is seen essaying the role of Mrs. Dave, Kinjal’s mother is rumoredly all set to quit the show. The actress has been missing from the show for quite some time and now fans are speculating that she might be saying goodbye to the show. During an interview with a news portal, Tassnim said that she had a strong vamp character in Anupamaa who created a lot of issues in the latter’s life but lately, her character doesn’t have much to do. However she highlighted that she is not quitting the show but will pursue other projects too.

Tassnim has been a well-known actress in the Television industry and made her Tv debut in 1997 with Saturday Suspense. She has also been part of several shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and many more.



