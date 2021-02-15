Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly has THIS to say to Paras Kalnawat amid his COVID-19 home quarintine

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is ruling hearts with his amazing performance as Samar Shah in Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa. The talented star has managed to win the hearts of many with his fine acting skills.

Paras has been a part of the TV industry for a long time now and starred in TV and web shows like Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Meri Durga, Aye Zindagi, among others. However, it’s the character of Samar that has given a major boost to Paras' career.

The actor's fan following is rapidly increasing with every passing day. Paras keeps his fans updated about all his latest whereabouts through his social media posts.

Recently the news of Paras Kalnawat getting diagnosed for the novel coronavirus sent shockwaves across the television industry.

The actor was immediately sent to home-quarantine and the entire shoot came to a halt as the whole cast and crew of the show undertook the COVID test.

Paras Kalnawat enjoys a massive fan following on social media and the news of his health became a major factor of worry for his die-hard fans. Now, we recently stumbled upon a post from the actor where he has shared a picture of his recovery, check it out!

The Anupamaa actor has captioned the post as, ' Yahin To Hoon Main Missing Samar Already?#SamarWillBeBack #RecoveryMode.

Paras looked fresh and vibrant as he lip-synced Shahrukh Khan's song from Veer Zara. The video instantly received hoards of compliments from his fans and even got wishings for good health.

But what caught our attention was Rupali Ganguly's comment on his post and it was simply aww-dorable, check it out!

Rupali puts to words how much she misses her on-screen son and just can't wait to see him back on the sets.

The beautiful relationship shared by the mother-son duo is quite evident from their on-screen presence and this post made the fact clear even more.

How much you want to see Samara back on the show?

