Anupamaa asks Baa to accept Kavya, but will she?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa of Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" is stronger than her family expected her to be. Not only she is dealing with her divorce with a brave face on, but is also trying everything to keep her family happy. Though Baa was expecting her to be unwilling to participate in Vanraj's birthday celebration, she took charge of a lot of things on her own.

First she helped Baa in making laddoos for Vanraj, then she even decorated his cake. Kinjal and Nandini were thinking that it might have disturbed her a lot, especially seeing Vanraj at home, Anupamaa said it doesn't hurt her anymore and that she is over all those feelings.

The family is about to start with the puja and the pandit Ji has also arrived. But Anupamaa notices Kavya standing behind him and informs Vanraj of the same. Vanraj then takes Kavya aside to talk to her, and at the same time Baa tells Anupamaa that she must stop Kavya from attending the celebration.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa asks Kavya to join the celebration, and when Baa stops her, she tells her that one day Kavya and Vanraj will get married and then she will have to accept her. But will Baa accept Kavya? How will the family react to Anupamaa's decision? How will Pakhi react? To know what happens next keep watching "Anupamaa".

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.