Anupamaa: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Netizens express anger towards Leela; feel she encourages patriarchy

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupamaa and Anuj’s life post marriage.

Earlier we had seen Anupamaa confronting Paritosh for cheating on Kinjal while Paritosh justifies his disgusting actions and Anupamaa will not tolerate his irresponsible behavior at all.

Anupamaa is unable to keep the secret to herself and tells everyone about Toshu’s infidelity. Kinjal is shattered to hear the truth. While Vanraj is furious, Baa is cursing Anupamaa for ousting Toshu and breaking the family apart.

Vanraj kicks Toshu out of the house, Toshu still being ignorant of his mistake. He too curses Anupamaa that she will never be happy.

The netizens feel that if the show is so woman centric, why does Baa always support the wrong side, which suppresses women and highlights patriarchy.

In the latest episode as well when Anupamaa had to gather a lot of courage to break the truth to Kinjal about what Toshu had done, Baa blamed her for doing so. There have been multiple instances where Baa has always wanted happiness for her family but ends up being in the wrong every time.

When Anupamaa wanted to separate from Vanraj who cheated on her for 8 years and never respected her, Baa didn’t want her to go ahead with it, instead, sacrifice her happiness and keep the family intact.

When Anupamaa found a friend in Anuj who made her feel good about herself, Baa didn’t approve of the two and wanted them to get married so that people don’t point fingers. Later, when they did want to get married, Baa was against it completely and in fact cursed Anupamaa.

Baa has always preached about how a woman always needs to keep her happiness aside in order to keep her husband and family happy no matter what.

People were highly furious at her when in the latest episode she said that a man cheating on his wife is common and if Toshu is saying that he won’t repeat his mistake again, let’s believe him.

Here’s hat the audience had to say:

Praniti Mishra: I understand that Baa is old fashioned but that doesn’t mean she has to always say things that encourage patriarchy in any sense. She is everything that is wrong with the women who never want to change this wrong in the male-led society.

Sakshi Malhotra: It is getting on my nerves lately watching Baa act like she knows the best and the rest are unaware of what needs to be done. She always keeps saying that she wants the family to be happy but always supports the people who are wrong. She is an older figure and should take more responsibility so that the younger generation learn the right things. Because of her irresponsible and ignorant behaviour, it always leaves a wrong impression on the younger ones and encourages them to do wrong things.

Disha Parekh: Baa just claims that what she does is for the better of the family but it’s all a lie. She needs to take a look at her behaviour and how it is getting toxic for everyone else. When you have a chance to create a difference and do the right thing, why are you always on the wrong side?

Mitali Soni: While Anupamaa is being called a path breaking show for its plot which condemns patriarchy, Leela is still stuck in the mentality of making the men happy and sacrificing her own happiness in the process. She has always cursed Anupamaa for taking a stand for herself and speaking up for what is right. This just shows her in a bad light. Even after so many incidents, she still is unable to see the difference between right and wrong.

The show needs to think better for Leela and what she says because Anupamaa has such a wide reach at this point that it has the power to influence a lot of people. The makers should use it wisely.

