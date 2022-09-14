Anupamaa: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Why did a strong character like Rakhi Dave give into infidelity?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage.

Earlier we have seen Anupamaa confronts Paritosh for cheating on Kinjal back while Paritosh justifies his disgusting actions when Anupamaa doesn't take his disgust for long. Paritosh threatens Anupamaa that she doesn’t want to break apart his son and daughter in law’s family.

Anupamaa is shocked to hear this. Just as Paritosh leaves, Rakhi walks in who has overheard the conversation. Paritosh asks Rakhi to make Anupamaa understand that she should stay quiet and not tell anyone about the secret and leaves the room.

Rakhi and Anupamaa then break down in front of each other and Rakhi asks Anupamaa to not tell anyone about Paritosh’s secret. Anupamaa is shocked to hear that Rakhi wants to hide such a thing from Kinjal. Rakhi then begs Anupamaa for Kinjal’s happiness.

Rakhi has always been a strong figure who has never let anything go whenever she feels someone has wronged her. While Anupamaa falls weak whenever it comes to family and protecting them. But the tables have turned this time. Rakhi has broken down begging Anupamma to stay quiet and not let Kinjal’s family get torn apart and Anupamaa on the other hand wants to tell Kinjal the whole truth.

Anupamaa has gone through the trauma of infidelity for 8 long years in her marriage with Vanraj and she says that she knows what it is like. The news that is shocking here is that Rakhi also discloses the fact that she was cheated on by Kinjal’s father Pramod and she let it go just so that Kinjal does not lose her father. She is asking to do the same for Kinjal’s newborn baby’s sake.

The plot here is so interesting as neither of the two sides is completely wrong. Both the perspectives are right and have concrete logic in their own sense. Rakhi’s treatment of the whole situation shows how any woman is strong until it is about their child’s happiness.

ALSO READ:

Anupamaa: Disheartening! Huge storm hits Shah family post revelation of Paritosh’s extramarital affair

Both of them have gone through the same trauma but have different ways of treating the whole situation. They want the best for Kinjal but Rakhi is afraid that Kinjal will not be able to handle the truth the way Anupamaa was able to when it was about Vanraj cheating while Anupamaa does not want Kinjal to become another Anupamaa.

The audience also had a lot to say about this:

Mitali Parekh: I am utterly shocked to see Rakhi Dave breaking down like this. I never expected that this day would come but I guess women forget everything else when it’s about their children’s happiness. This is really sad to watch and bear, two women fighting for another woman’s happiness while the man is in the wrong but isn’t ready to take responsibility for his mistake.

Harshita Joshi: Anupamaa and Rakhi have mostly been on opposite sides and they are so in this case as well but this is the first time when both of them don’t seem wrong. It was shocking to know that Rakhi has been through the same trauma. I guess both have valid points but according to me, Kinjal deserves to know the truth and then make a decision on her own.

Shalini Mittal: I am a mother too and have been watching the show since the beginning. I feel Rakhi is not completely wrong here trying to protect her daughter’s happiness and family. She believes that even though Toshu is not taking complete responsibility for his mistake, he has said that he will not go down the same path again. Rakhi is in a very vulnerable position here and I completely sympathize with her.

Sayali Sharma: I agree with Anupamaa here. Kinjal is an adult and needs to decide for herself. Yes, the truth will hurt her a lot but it is crucial that she knows. No woman should live with a man who has committed infidelity and on top of that has no guilt for it. Toshu is a shameless man trying to justify his dirty mistake. He says that he loves Kinjal but clearly has no respect for the fact.

The plot has gotten a lot more interesting with such dramatic and emotional events happening. The audience can’t wait to see what happens next.

ALSO READ:

Anupamaa: Huge Drama! Rakhi begs to Anupamaa for Kinjal’s happiness

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



