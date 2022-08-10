Anupamaa: AWW! Vanraj copies Kavya and it's the cutest thing

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya and Sudanshu Pandey aka Vanraj recently took to instagram and shared a fun reel. Their bond on-screen has been full of ups and downs wherein they keep fighting and patching up. But off-screen the two are closest friends.

 

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever since the show began. The story and the cast are loved dearly by the audience.

Rupali Ganguli plays the titular role of Anupama. The show has been running successfully for two years now.

The drama is about to intensify as Anupama is going through a tough time.

We see that Anupama is worried about Pari and is determined to bring her back home. Now, Anupama reaches the temple to pray and luckily, finds Paritosh and Pari there.

She brings them home and Paritosh will be seen demanding another chance. He wants his family back and wants to be there for Pari.

On the other hand, Pakhi and Adhik seem to be getting closer by the day.If reports are to be believed, Pakhi is so madly in love with him, unaware of Adhik’s ulterior motives, that she will decide that she is ready to be intimate with him.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well.

While there is a mix of all emotions on-screen, off-screen it is all fun and happiness

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya and Sudanshu Pandey aka Vanraj recently took to Instagram and shared a fun reel. In the reel, we can see Madalsa dancing to a song and Sudanshu trying to copy her. The two look super cute.

Sudanshu wrote, “Nritya academy ka naya business kholne ki tayyari karte hue Kavya. Aur peeche Vanraj business dubaane ki poori tayyari karte hue. Vanraj shah is “back” literally!”

Check out the reel here:

Their bond on-screen has been full of ups and downs wherein they keep fighting and patching up. But off-screen, they have always shared great camaraderie.

The cast never fails to keep the fans entertained on and off-screen. The fans always love and enjoy whatever the cast shares on their social media.

We can't wait to see what's more to come!

