Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to divorce Anupama, their love story comes to an end

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative: Anupama and Anuj's life post-marriage. The entire story has had a big twist, with little Anu’s biological mother Maya’s entry, and how she is trying to come between Anupama and Anuj, which has now led to the separation of the couple.

In the previous episode, Anupama has started to live her own life and she has opened her own dance academy and she has good response, on the other hand, the Shah family is worried about Samar and Dimpy’s wedding and they do not know how to handle the matter.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj will send the divorce papers to Anupama as he would want to end the marriage and Anupama will be shocked when she will get the divorce papers.

But this time she won’t lash out at Anuj but will sign the papers and will tell him that his true colors have come out.

She will end the marriage and her focus will only be her dance academy and she will be giving it full hundred percent and will begin a new life and will only concentrate on herself.

Well,it will be interesting to see how the rest of the family members react to this decision of Anuj and this will bring the end to their love story.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

