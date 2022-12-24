Anupamaa: Check out the looks of Anupama and Anuj from the annual meeting of little Anu

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently running our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days the track of the show is focused on how Anupama is stuck between little Anu and the Pari and she doesn’t know how to handle things Anuj advises her to keep little Anu as her priority.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

The actors really work hard to achieve the best scene so that the audience is entertained.

ALSO READ Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Dimple helps Pakhi, goes to live with her

Now we came across a BTS picture from the upcoming show where one can see the new look of Anupama and Anuj.

This look is from the upcoming track of the show where little Anu will be having her annual function and Anupama and Anuj will be attending it.

Anupama will also be performing with little Anu on this occasion and the kid would be super excited.

Well, seems like the upcoming track is going to be an interesting one with lots of twists and turns in the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Choti Anu cries for Anupamaa while the latter pacifies with Pari