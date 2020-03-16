Anupamaa: Commendable! Rakhi Dave throws money on Anupamaa, the latter’s reaction is unmissable

Anupamaa gets engaged to Anuj, while Rakhi Dave makes a stunning entry and makes fun of Anupamaa of getting married at this age
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations. The ongoing track is focusing on Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding.

The current track revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj’s much-awaited engagement ceremony.

Earlier we have seen, Rakhi Dave marks her stunning entry and walks up to the couple who is all set to get engaged. She takes a bundle of notes and starts warding off evil sight giving her taunting drama.

Rakhi throws all the notes on Anupamaa and the notes fall on the ground. Anupamaa respects the money so she picks up all the notes and gives them to Samar asking him to feed the poor people on the road and this hurts Rakhi’s ego and she excuses herself.

She will once again make fun of the fact that Anupamaa is getting married at such an old age. However, Anupamaa will not react to her taunts and will stay calm and composed.

Will Rakhi be able to stop this wedding or not?

Keep reading this space for more updates.

