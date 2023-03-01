Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein gives sassy replies to the negative comments she received on social media

MUMBAI : Alma Hussein is known for her work in TV serials like Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii as Dr. Sia Advani and Anupamaa as Sara Kapadia. The actress currently enjoys 137k followers on the platform and never fails to amaze them with her super stylish and fashionable outfits.

Alma exited the show Anupamaa due to less screen time given to her despite the audience dearly wanting to see more of her character.

The actress stays active on her social media profiles where she posts a lot of entertaining things, be it her moments from personal life or some funny reels.

Her fans don’t like to miss out on the latest updates and they love Alma Hussein not just for her acting but also for the beauty that she is.

Alma Hussein fans are always ready for some relationship post from the actress’ side and she never fails to entertain them.

The actress looks really hot in a lot of her pictures that she posts. But, with a lot of love from the fans, also comes some negativity that has to be dealt with.

Alma Hussein recently posted a series of pictures which attracted some negativity and the actress was strong enough to take a stand for herself.

Check out the pictures below that the actress posted about how some netizens commented rudely and the actress was there to stand up for herself.

So it’s not all just looks, and it’s this strength that just makes us fall in love with the actress even more.

