Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat cannot keep calm as he fulfills his childhood dream; Check out video

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination.

He has been quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his life and the fans love it.

He recently took to his social media and shared a beautiful video where he can be seen all smiles and happy as he enjoys fulfilling one of his childhood dreams of going to a theme park abroad. He is full of hope as he shares a beautiful message along.

While sharing the video, he wrote, “Years back as a kid I dreamed of traveling abroad to experience theme parks but never got a chance to do so and now years apart as an adult I'm here fulfilling all my childhood dreams and trust me the feeling is magical. Starting my year with manifestations & new dreams. Hopefully shall update you all about turning another dream of mine into reality. Wishing you all luck & love.

Jab choti choti cheezo me khushiyan dhoondna seekh jaoge samajh jaana zindagi safal hui”

Paras is also a writer and loves to write poetry. Paras Kalnawat started his journey as an actor from the Star Plus’ show Meri Durga portraying Sanjay Singh Ahlawat in Meri Durga and later Faraz Sheikh in Ishq Aaj Kal. He recently gained a lot of fame as Samar in Anupamaa. Paras seems to be on the rise and he is not one to stop. Let’s see what all unfolds for him.

