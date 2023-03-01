Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat cannot keep calm as he fulfills his childhood dream; Check out video

Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He recently took to his social media and shared a beautiful video where he can be seen all smiles and happy as he enjoys fulfilling one of his childhood dreams.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 14:26
Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat cannot keep calm as he fulfills his childhood dream; Check out video

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.  The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination.  

He has been quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his life and the fans love it.

ALSO READ: Check out the special message that Paras Kalnawat has for this special person

He recently took to his social media and shared a beautiful video where he can be seen all smiles and happy as he enjoys fulfilling one of his childhood dreams of going to a theme park abroad. He is full of hope as he shares a beautiful message along.

While sharing the video, he wrote, “Years back as a kid I dreamed of traveling abroad to experience theme parks but never got a chance to do so and now years apart as an adult I'm here fulfilling all my childhood dreams and trust me the feeling is magical. Starting my year with manifestations & new dreams. Hopefully shall update you all about turning another dream of mine into reality. Wishing you all luck & love.
Jab choti choti cheezo me khushiyan dhoondna seekh jaoge samajh jaana zindagi safal hui”

Check it out here:

Paras is also a writer and loves to write poetry. Paras Kalnawat started his journey as an actor from the Star Plus’ show Meri Durga portraying Sanjay Singh Ahlawat in Meri Durga and later Faraz Sheikh in Ishq Aaj Kal. He recently gained a lot of fame as Samar in Anupamaa. Paras seems to be on the rise and he is not one to stop. Let’s see what all unfolds for him.

ALSO READ: Check out the travelling pictures of Paras Kalnawat

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 Niti Taylor Rubina Dilaik   Paras Kalnawat Nora Fatehi Madhuri Dixit Karan Johar Shilpa Shinde Faisu Nia Sharma TellyChakkar Colors tv Uorfi Javed shweta sharda Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 14:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Anuj breaks ties with the Shah family warns Baa and vanraj to stay away from Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is shooting her first scene of the New year with This co-star
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given...
Chic! Check out these stylish beach outfits aced by Rakul Preet Singh 
MUMBAI :Rakul Preet Singh is an actress who predominantly works in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. She made her acting...
Indian Idol Season 12: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj to grace the show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shabbir Kumar, Altaf Raja, Suneeta Rao, and Shweta Shetty to grace the show in the upcoming show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?
After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is shooting her first scene of the New year with This co-star
Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is shooting her first scene of the New year with This co-star
Indian Idol Season 12: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj to grace the show
Indian Idol Season 12: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj to grace the show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shabbir Kumar, Altaf Raja, Suneeta Rao, and Shweta Shetty to grace the show in the upcoming sh
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shabbir Kumar, Altaf Raja, Suneeta Rao, and Shweta Shetty to grace the show in the upcoming show
Rupali Ganguly reveals it’s a new beginning for Anupama and Anuj
Rupali Ganguly reveals that it’s a new beginning for Anupama and Anuj
Rupali Ganguly reveals it’s a new beginning for Anupama and Anuj
Rupali Ganguly reveals it’s a new beginning for Anupama and Anuj
Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora is almost unrecognizable in this throwback pic
Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora is almost unrecognizable in this throwback pic