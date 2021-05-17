Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat goes Ranveer Singh way; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Paras Kanlawat is currently seen in Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa where he plays the role of Samar Shah on the show.

We have seen how Paras Kalnawat's character has seen a lot of progress on Anupamaa.

The actor has never failed to impress the viewers with his stellar performance on the show.

Paras Kalnawat is paired opposite Anagha Bhosale on the show who plays the role of Nandini.

ALSO READ: Anupama, 15th May 2021, Written Update: Kavya waits for a good news

Anagha Bhosale and Paras' onscreen pairing has become a huge hit among the fans.

The diehard fans of Anupamaa and this onscreen jodi fondly refer to them as Sanan.

The viewers recently saw a happy beginning of Samar and Nandini's relationship as they finally become an official couple.

Paras Kalnawat enjoys a massive fan following on social media, thanks to his amazing posts.

The actor never leaves a chance to delight his fans with some interesting pictures and videos from his personal and professional life.

In the latest post shared by Paras, we can see how the actor seems to be having a boys night out and unleashed his inner rapper.

The actor is crooning Ranveer Singh's famous rap from Gully Boy.

Take a look:

Paras Kalnawat seems to be quite a pro at rapping and this seems to be his hidden talent.

What's your take on Paras Kalnawat's rap video? Tell us in the comments.

Anupamaa also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aashish Mehrotra, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah among others in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kavya gives a WEDDING INVITATION to the Shah’s in Star Plus’ Anupamaa