Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat goes Shah Rukh Khan's way; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most daily soaps of the current times. The Rajan Shahi produced show has been topping the TRP charts for a very long time now.

Anupamaa has become everyone's favourite and so is the star cast.

Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar on the show is one of the most popular characters.

ALSO READ: Vanraj and Anupama at LOGGERHEADS in the upcoming Diwali drama in Star Plus’ Anupamaa

Paras has garnered a huge fan following on social media, all thanks to his amazing posts.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of social media where Paras is seen is sitting on the top of the mini bus and grooving on Shah Rukh Khan's chartbuster song Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Take a look:

Well, Paras is quite a charmer when it comes to mimicking actors and displaying his talented skills.

So, what do you think about Shah family's Shah Rukh Khan? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Vanraj loses both Anupama and Kavya