Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has THIS to say about the show

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly made her TV comeback with Anupamaa. Impressed by the storyline, she decided to end her hiatus. Happy to have made the right choice, the actress is enjoying all the appreciation being showered on the show.

“Anupamaa is a show about every mother, every woman who invests all her time into her family. Most of us have grown up in families like this, where the fathers went out and provided for us and our mothers took care of home and hearth and brought us up. So, the values, the rules, the discipline and the goodness that we all survive in today’s world are basically because of our mothers,” Rupali says.



She adds, “Women are almost never given their due. People have days off, but homemakers don’t. Even if they are not well or anything happens, they do not get off. So, this show is about all those women. Perhaps this show is resonating well with families because now they have started noticing about the very special woman in their lives, be it the mother, sister or wife. You can find a Anupamaa in every house. The show started off as a docile character who slowly decides to take to the path of becoming a strong independent woman."



The actress also praises the writers and Rajan Shahi for choosing such a story and well-etched plot.

