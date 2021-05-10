News

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly opens up on experiencing body-shaming

MUMBAI: Television show Anupamaa frequently tops the TRP charts. Rupali Ganguly with her acting chops is enthralling all.

The actress recently opened up about facing body-shaming. She revealed that post pregnancy, she put weight, because of which certain people would pass comments.

Rupali went from 58 kilos to 86 kilos after giving birth to her son. "From 58 kilos when I delivered Rudransh, I went up to 86 kilos. When I would take my child out for a walk, certain neighbouring aunties that I didn’t even know… ‘Arre, tum toh Monisha ho, kitni moti ho gayi ho (You are the actor who plays Monisha, right? You have gained so much weight).’ Who gives anybody a right to judge a mother? Nobody knows the kind of issues that a woman is going through," she said.

Currently, the shooting of Anupamaa is in Gujarat as the Maharashtra Government has imposed restrictions. As she is shooting away from home, her husband and son traveled to Gujarat to meet her. Putting up a post on Instagram revealing the same, Rupali wrote, "Home is where the heart is. since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me. The men i love most. My Baby and his Baapu. The first time I have been away from my son so long never have left him for more than a day .... my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him ... conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual ... Hope this passes soon." 

