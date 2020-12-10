Anupamaa fame Vivaan Singh Rajput roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s next?

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Suzana Ghai has given the TV industry several hits. Her shows have been experimental and clicked well with the audience. Continuing her legacy of innovative concepts, the talented lady is ready with her next under her banner Panorama Entertainment.

We broke the news about Miss Ghai bringing a show on Star Bharat. The story will apparently revolve around a father who is against having a girl child. When he gets to know that his second child also happens to be a girl, he poisons his wife due to which the wife faces health issues and the girl is born deaf while the father gets jailed.

We mentioned that actors namely Hemangi Kavi and Pankaj Singh have apparently been roped in for the show (Read here: Newbie Pankaj Singh to be a part of Panorama Entertainment’s next?)

Now, the latest we hear that actor Vivaan Singh Rajput, who has been part of shows like Meri Durga, Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai and last seen in Anupamaa, is in talks for the project. If things materialize, he may play the parallel lead in the show.

We could not get through him for a comment.

Panorama Entertainment, helmed by Suzana Ghai has produced popular shows namely Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Ikkyawann which aired on Star Plus.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further development. Stay tuned!