Anupamaa: Fan - Fiction! Fans are super excited for the upcoming track as finally Toshu would be jailed and a new side of Anupama is seen

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Anupama has been arrested and is facing the laws and she finally come to know that Toshu is the culprit and now she is in a dilemma how to deal with it.

She is left heartbroken as she doesn't know how many chances to give Toshu as she pardons him trust him and he keeps doing the same mistake and this time he has crossed all the limits, as he didn't think even once about her and how she would feel when she would be jailed.

How can her son not think about her and keep quite like this and now finally she has taken the decision to teach him a lesson and this change is being liked by the fans.

Check out what the fans had to say :

Sheena Shah: The current track of Anupama is really interesting here and the new side of Anupama I am loving it as she is finally fighting for herself and a new side is coming out this is loved by the audience and this is what we were waiting for.

Pooja Kapoor : This new side of Anuapma is too good and this step should have taken a long time back as Toshu has been given many reasons and what he did to his mother is wrong and now finally he would be taught a lesson.

Priya Singh : I sometimes wonder why it took Anupama so much time to take a stand and fight against the wrong and it's a tough decision for a mother to send their child to jail but what Toshu did was wrong and he needs to be taught a lesson.

Aman Gupta : Wow! What a track it's so interesting and now to see this new side of Anupama is commendable and I am loving it now she is coming out as a strong personality person and this is what we wanted all this while and finally we got it. This new avatar of Anupama will do wonders for the show.

Deepika Shetty : I am loving the current track of the show for the first time, the dialogues, the scenes, the feeling of a mother can be felt, sometimes you need to teach your child and punish them when they do the wrong and that's what Anupama is doing.

Well, it seems like the current track is loved by the audience and the fans are loving this new side of Anupama.

