Anupamaa: Fan - Fiction! Netizens rejoice the arrest of Toshu; say, 'He deserves to be in jail with so many chances given'

Anupama is one of the most loved and number one shows on television today, with the highest TRP. Now the fans have come out and have shared the views on the current track and now are rejoicing the fact that Toshu would go to jail for his deeds.
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Anupama has been arrested and is facing the laws and she finally comes to know that Toshu is the culprit and now she is in a dilemma how to deal with it and is out on bail.

Her only wish is to prove herself that she isn't a robber and to clear a name worldwide and for that she needs to put Toshu behind the bars.

All this while Toshu was absconding and Anupama was searching for him though she knew that Vanraj knows where he is hiding but still waits for him to return.

Finally in today's episode, Toshu would be caught and would be sent to jail as a punishment and finally Anupama would get her name cleared.

The fans feel that finally a strong and harsh decision to teach Toshu a lesson was taken and what better way than to be behind the bars. Whatever the reason was to rob, he shouldn't have done this and trap Anupama in there as she went through a lot and is his mother.

Check out what the fans had to say:

Sheena Shah: Finally, Toshu will be behind the bars. I think we all waited for this moment as he has made so many mistakes and no harsh punishment was given but what he did with Anupama was really wrong as her breakdown was painful and now it's payback time.

Pooja Sharma: Every mother should punish their child for such a thing as robbery. Robbing is not right and here he did things and blamed it on Anupama which is so wrong and finally now he would be behind the bars and would realise his mistakes that there is no forgiveness for such things.

Naina Singh: The serial has given a very strong message to the audience that whenever her child does wrong should be punished and not let go for it, in the case of Toshu is every mistake was pardon and nothing was done or said and hence he took this also for granted but finally he got what he deserved as that scene of Anupama breaking down was heartbreaking.

Karishma Khan: Am sure for this track of the show the TRP will rise as such an important message was given where they told that any mistake by a child that is this huge shouldn't be forgiven and only with a severe punishment they would understand.

Well, it seems like the audience loved the decision of Anupama and the fact that Toshu was sent to jail.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

