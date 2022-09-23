Anupamaa: HILARIOUS! Check out the funniest sketches of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna by THIS special person

The cast keeps sharing glimpses from their sets. Here is a really funny one.

 

Anupamaa: HILARIOUS! Check out the funniest sketches of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna by THIS special person

MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever since the show began. The story and the cast are loved dearly by the audience.

Rupali Ganguli plays the titular role of Anupamaa. The show has been running successfully for two years now.
In the latest episode, we saw Kinjal leaving that Shah house to live with Anupama after Toshu was kicked out of the house for cheating on Kinjal.

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the great camaraderie the cast shares. While all is tense and drama on on-screen, off-screen it’s all laughter. The cast never fails to share bits from the shoot with their fellow cast members.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram and shared videos from the sets of Choti Anu making sketches of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj. Gaurav and the little one were seen having a fun time while Rupali captured the moment.

Check it out here:

The plot is taking interesting turns with Anupama having to balance it between taking care of Anuj on one side and Kinjal on the other.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 


    

 

