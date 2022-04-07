Anupamaa: #MaAn Day! Anupama and Anuj have a secret to share, check it out

Here we have a clip of MaAn being cute together and also proving to the world that love never gets old.

 

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Anupama as a character is known to break stereotypes and make her way to progress while also keeping her family happy. Viewers connect to Anupama seeing how she struggles to not just keep her family happy but also to do what it takes to keep herself happy.

MaAn is currently the best couple to look up to as it has love, fun and most importantly, understanding. The couple is seen sharing their pain and happiness in the show while supporting each other in all their struggles. It’s not always painful as there are many moments filled with romance and nok-jhok.

Watch below as the couple has fun:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj will warn Adhik and tell him to stay away from Pakhi as he has no right to touch her and come close to her.

Vanraj will insult Adhik in front of the family and try to make everyone understand their friendship but Vanraj doesn’t want to listen to her.

Pakhi will finally break her silence and tell everyone that she had gone with Adhik of her own will and that they are good friends; Baa denies it and tells her that she cannot have a friendship with him.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Latest Video