Anupamaa: Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy calls her co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others as her family

The program has undergone numerous changes since it debuted in 2020. The narrative of Anupamaa and Anuj is currently happening in America; although they are no longer together, their love endures. Anuj lives with Choti Anu, also known as Aadhya, and is engaged to Shruti.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 23:15
Nishi

MUMBAI: Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is now the most popular show. Since the show's debut, its Total Viewers (TRPs) have been greater. The program has undergone numerous changes since it debuted in 2020. The narrative of Anupamaa and Anuj is currently happening in America; although they are no longer together, their love endures.

Also read:Meet Vaquar Shaikh: The Charming New Entrant in Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

Anuj lives with Choti Anu, also known as Aadhya, and is engaged to Shruti. Anuj has feelings for her, even though Aadhya does not want Anupamaa in their lives. Anupamaa works for Yashdeep at an American restaurant, and Yashdeep has grown to like Anupamaa.

In India, the Shahs have changed completely. Vanraj is a rich man but his thoughts remain the same. He has suppressed all the women of his house. He does not let Dimpy work or go out of the house. He hates Kavya's daughter and treats Kavya badly. Vanraj has no respect for women.

Dimpy was trapped in a house and had begun to fall in love with Titu. Her son will not be with her if she is not at home, according to her request. To visit her son every day, Dimpy remains at home. For her role in the TV program, Nishi Saxena has received accolades.

She has been amazing as Dimpy and spoke to Etimes about how her show, Anupamaa has covered a lot of important topics. She said that they always have something new to show and hence they are on the top place. They have covered topics about love, relationships, societal issues, personal growth and hence people can relate to him.

She praises the writers and makers for doing an excellent job with the topics that audience can relate to. She further called the set her second home. She said that the people on her set are like family and she does not need any motivation to go home.

She enjoys visiting sets because of the atmosphere and the uplifting people she meets. She went on to say that she is pursuing her passion and that her drive comes from wanting to make a difference in someone else's life. Nishi mentioned that working with Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi was an absolute dream.

She used to watch Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and when she came to Mumbai, Anupamaa was launched. Rajan Shahi's shows have been her motivation to move to Mumbai and make her career. She said that working with Rajan Shahi is an exceptional experience and he is not making shows but is creating emotions.

Nishi expressed gratitude for being a part of the show and appreciated Rajan Shahi's efforts to keep the sets feeling like a family. They are all like a huge family, she said, and they are her second family. She went on to say that Rajan Shahi makes sure the group is inspired and encouraged to work together because a cohesive effort looks great on TV. She thanked the audience in closing for their love of both her and her persona.

Also read: I try to keep myself updated: Vaquar Shaikh on fashion

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Life

Anupamaa Rajan Shah Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Nishi Saxena Mehul Nisar Aashish Mehrotra Nidhi Shah Rupali Ganguly Adhik Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 23:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for partying with top Bollywood celebs. The flamboyant social media...
Big Girls Don't Cry actress Avantika Vandanapu talks about being trolled for her American accent, read on
MUMBAI: Actor Avantika Vandanapu has been making waves since she starred in the reboot of Mean Girls as Karen Shetty....
Anupamaa: Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy calls her co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others as her family
MUMBAI: Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is now the most popular show. Since the show's debut, its...
Deepika Singh opens up about balancing motherhood and her career; ‘Each role brings its own set of joys’
MUMBAI: Deepika Singh is well-known for her parts in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kavach, and Titu Ambani, and has made a...
Orry breaks silence on his primary source of income; ‘hey are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 lakh-Rs30 lakh’
MUMBAI : Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been making headlines for his various appearances at parties and events....
Ravi Kishen reveals he had a strained relationship with his father
MUMBAI :Politician-cum-actor Ravi Kishan has been part of many Bhojpuri as well as Hindi films. He is a well known...
Recent Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Deepika
Deepika Singh opens up about balancing motherhood and her career; ‘Each role brings its own set of joys’
Avneet
Avneet Kaur's remarkable popularity surpasses several Bollywood A-listers despite appearing in just five films
Vaquar
Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh commends Rupali Ganguly's performance as Anu; Says ‘The way she enacts it is commendable’
Vicky
Vicky Jain responds to fans' desires for his appearance on Shark Tank India; Says ‘Judge ke liye aap…’
Smriti
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani reveals selling beauty products and fondest memories from the show set
Sagar
Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh shares remarkable journey from Rajan Shahi's Show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11