Anupamaa: Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy calls her co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others as her family

MUMBAI: Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is now the most popular show. Since the show's debut, its Total Viewers (TRPs) have been greater. The program has undergone numerous changes since it debuted in 2020. The narrative of Anupamaa and Anuj is currently happening in America; although they are no longer together, their love endures.

Anuj lives with Choti Anu, also known as Aadhya, and is engaged to Shruti. Anuj has feelings for her, even though Aadhya does not want Anupamaa in their lives. Anupamaa works for Yashdeep at an American restaurant, and Yashdeep has grown to like Anupamaa.

In India, the Shahs have changed completely. Vanraj is a rich man but his thoughts remain the same. He has suppressed all the women of his house. He does not let Dimpy work or go out of the house. He hates Kavya's daughter and treats Kavya badly. Vanraj has no respect for women.

Dimpy was trapped in a house and had begun to fall in love with Titu. Her son will not be with her if she is not at home, according to her request. To visit her son every day, Dimpy remains at home. For her role in the TV program, Nishi Saxena has received accolades.

She has been amazing as Dimpy and spoke to Etimes about how her show, Anupamaa has covered a lot of important topics. She said that they always have something new to show and hence they are on the top place. They have covered topics about love, relationships, societal issues, personal growth and hence people can relate to him.

She praises the writers and makers for doing an excellent job with the topics that audience can relate to. She further called the set her second home. She said that the people on her set are like family and she does not need any motivation to go home.

She enjoys visiting sets because of the atmosphere and the uplifting people she meets. She went on to say that she is pursuing her passion and that her drive comes from wanting to make a difference in someone else's life. Nishi mentioned that working with Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi was an absolute dream.

She used to watch Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and when she came to Mumbai, Anupamaa was launched. Rajan Shahi's shows have been her motivation to move to Mumbai and make her career. She said that working with Rajan Shahi is an exceptional experience and he is not making shows but is creating emotions.

Nishi expressed gratitude for being a part of the show and appreciated Rajan Shahi's efforts to keep the sets feeling like a family. They are all like a huge family, she said, and they are her second family. She went on to say that Rajan Shahi makes sure the group is inspired and encouraged to work together because a cohesive effort looks great on TV. She thanked the audience in closing for their love of both her and her persona.

