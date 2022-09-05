Anupamaa: OH NO! Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly has this request from Baa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on Indian television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes, educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read Anupama : Shocking! Anuj warns Vanraj to stay away from Anupama or else he would take away his kids

In this picture we see Alpana Buch, is dressed up like a don and Anupamaa has a special request to her, which will definitely leave you in splits. Take a look at the picture to see what is the demand of Baa from Anupama.

Check out the pic

Also read Anupama : OH NO! Rakhi gets Hasmukh’ health reports and she plans to bring in some problem in Anuj and Anupama’s wedding

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Anupamaa getting worried as she sees Vanraj and Anuj leaving the sangeet in between and would go out as Vanraj would want to speak to Anuj about his kids.

Vanraaj tells Anuj to stay away from his kids as they belong to him only and no one can take them away from him. Anuj in return tells him that he has no interest in his kids; he respects and loves them as they are Anupamaa's kids and somehow that makes them a part of his life too.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.