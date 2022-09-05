Anupamaa: OH NO! Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly has this request from Baa

Anupamaa would get worried and panicked as Vanraj and Anuj would leave the sangeet in between and would go out as Vanraj would want to speak to Anuj about his kids.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 12:52
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on Indian television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes, educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.  

In this picture we see Alpana Buch, is dressed up like a don and Anupamaa has a special request to her, which will definitely leave you in splits. Take a look at the picture to see what is the demand of Baa from Anupama.

Check out the pic

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Anupamaa getting worried as she sees Vanraj and Anuj leaving the sangeet in between and would go out as Vanraj would want to speak to Anuj about his kids.

Vanraaj tells Anuj to stay away from his kids as they belong to him only and no one can take them away from him. Anuj in return tells him that he has no interest in his kids; he respects and loves them as they are Anupamaa's kids and somehow that makes them a part of his life too.

Latest Video